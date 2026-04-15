"Politically Motivated, Will Fight Women's Quota Bill": M Kharge After Opposition Meet

The Congress said today that while they approve of the quota bill for women in principle, the way the government is implementing it is wrong and politically motivated and the opposition parties will fight against it in parliament. The constitution amendment bill, which needs two-thirds majority to get passed, is expected to be tabled during an extended budget session starting April 16.

At a press conference today held after a meeting of Opposition parties, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said: "We are in support of the Women's Reservation Bill but have objection to the government's approach. The government's action is politically motivated... There has been manipulation in the delimitation."

"We are saying that whatever law is made in 2023 should be implemented. We all Opposition parties will fight in Parliament. We will oppose this bill," he added.

The Congress chief's reaction came a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to the floor leaders of the house seeking support for the women's quota bill.

With an effective strength of 540 in the Lok Sabha, the two-thirds mark is approximately 360 votes if all members are present and voting. Any walkout or abstention by the Opposition will bring down the majority mark.

