"Political Messaging": Bikaner House On Why Photos By Priyanka Gandhi's Son Were Taken Down

A day after Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleged that the management of the Rajasthan government-run Bikaner House in Delhi made him take down most of the photographs in his exhibition hours before the show opened on Wednesday evening, the venue officials have responded.
Bikaner House has said that the exhibitions at the venue focus on wildlife and culture, and pointed out that Raihan Vadra's photographs did not fall in either category. They added that the photographs were asked to be taken down as they carried political messaging.
-
-
AI Can Be Intelligent Without Being Conscious: Swami Sarvapriyananda
-
Nikhil Kamath On Marriage, Kids And Why He Avoids 'Certainty'
-
What India Can Learn From China's AI Ecosystem: Nikhil Kamath Explains
-
Can Code Be Conscious? Rethinking The Mind In The Age Of AI | Swami Sarvapriyananda Interview
-
Nikhil Kamath On What Indian Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 'Tech Bros' In West
-
'More Than Healthcare, Human Care Matters': Lilavati Trustee Rajiv Mehta
-
Africa50's Principal Investment Fund CEO On India's Role In Developing Africa
-
CBDCs Will Transform Global Trade And Payments In The Next 5 Years: CoinSwitch CEO
-
'India Will Be The Jeweller To The World': World Gold Council's Sachin Jain At NDTV World Summit
-
AI Could Be Humanity's 4th Great Humiliation, Says Swami Sarvapriyananda
"Exhibitions hosted at the venue are meant to focus on culture and wildlife. Raihan Vadra has held exhibitions at Bikaner House on several occasions in the past. However, this time, the photographs that were asked to be taken down did not fall under either category and instead carried political messaging," Bikaner House officials told NDTV.
Raihan Vadra's exhibition titled 'No Idea Is Final' documents the recent protests in the national capital. "The photographs were of youth protests in Delhi. Apparently the content is 'objectionable'," Raihan Vadra wrote on Instagram.
Vadra said that he was asked to remove 75 of the 105 photographs from the show or face cancellation. These included two featuring the Tiranga (tricolour) or national flag. He initially refused to take those two down, in particular. Bikaner House staff eventually took down one of those two photos when he stepped out of the venue, Raihan told NDTV.
In all, 74 photos were removed.
Priyanka Gandhi called the Bikaner House's move "ridiculous".
"What do you think? He is a young boy, but I suppose you know, they are muzzling the voice of the youth across the nation. So it's only expected that they'll do it to anyone. His photographs of the protests, not a single commentary, not a single thing that was either derogatory towards anyone, just a visual documentation of the protest. So, I mean, clearly this is the way they think. It's not a democracy anymore. Today it's him, tomorrow it'll be another artist," she said.
In an Instagram post, she said, "When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect."
"You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be," she told Raihan.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world