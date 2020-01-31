Terrorist Killed, Policeman Injured In Firing Near Toll Plaza In Jammu

Terrorists fired when the police stopped a truck for checking In Jammu's Nagrota

One terrorist has been killed in a gunfight with security forces at a toll plaza in Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu. A policeman has been injured too after terrorists opened fire at the police team early this morning.

A group of 3-4 terrorists who were travelling in a truck opened fire at a police team near the toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu's Nagrota.

The firing took place at around 5 am when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking in the Ban area of Nagrota.

The injured policeman has been taken to a hospital.

"One of the militants was killed in the ensuing gunfight while the rest managed to escape to the adjacent forest area," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said.

"The group of 3-4 terrorists was on their way to Srinagar when they were intercepted," the top cop said.

A massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists. Senior police officials are at the spot to oversee the combing operations.

Traffic has been suspended temporarily on the highway, officials told news agency Press Trust of India. Authorities have also ordered the closure of all schools today in Nagrota area as a precautionary measure.

