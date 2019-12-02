Police Seek 10-Day Custody Of Accused In Telangana Vet's Rape, Murder

The Cyberabad Police is probing the gang-rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian.

The Cyberabad Police probing the gang-rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near Hyderabad moved a court today seeking custody of the four people arrested in connection with the crime for interrogation.

The petition was filed in a court in Mahabubnagar district for custodial interrogation as part of further investigation in the case, a senior police official said.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing later today.

The four had allegedly raped the woman, who worked as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, and burnt her alive on November 27 with the crime coming to light the next day when her charred body was found.

The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 25, were arrested on November 29 and are lodged in the Cherlapally Central Prison after a court remanded them to 14 days judicial custody.

The incident has triggered nation-wide outrage and protests held at several places demanding stern punishment to the culprits.

The Mahabubnagar district court Bar Association and the Ranga Reddy Bar Association have decided not to represent the four accused. They had said the decision was taken as "a moral and social responsibility" in view of the "heinous crime committed by the accused".