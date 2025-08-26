Hyderabad Rave Party Busted, 6 Arrested Including Businessmen, Homemaker

Six people, including three businessmen, a home maker, a software engineer and an engineering student, have been arrested after a rave party was busted in Kondapur, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Cyberabad Police, along with an elite and specialised anti-narcotics team of Telangana, called Eagle, raided Rajeshwari Nilayam service apartment in Kondapur on Monday, and seized a significant quantity of illegal drugs, including 20 grams of cocaine, 8 ecstasy pills (20 grams), and 3 grams of MDMA.

Madhapur DCP G. Vineeth, confirmed the arrest of two peddlers, a transporter, and three consumers.

A 28-year-old, identified as Teja, a cloud kitchen business owner, is said to be the alleged mastermind. Vikram, a poultry farm businessman, is said to be a peddler.

A 41-year-old homemaker, Neelima, is identified as a consumer. Thirtysix-year-old Prashanth Reddy, a wine shop owner, and 31-year-old Bhargav, a software engineer have been also identified as consumers.

According to the police, 20-year-old Chandan, an engineering student, had acted as a transporter.

A key supplier, identified as Rahul alias Sonu from Bengaluru, is currently on the run, and a manhunt is underway.

DCP Vineeth said Teja, the alleged kingpin, was responsible for procuring cocaine from Rahul in Bengaluru. The drugs were then distributed at parties, which were frequently organised at service apartments and farmhouses.

"They are procuring drugs from Rahul, getting them from Rajahmundry and Goa, and are organising rave parties in Hyderabad. Teja even organised a new year party in Goa," he said.

The investigation also revealed a disturbing method of drug smuggling, as Teja allegedly received cocaine disguised as "skin care injections" (glutathione) through DTDC courier service in Rajahmundry.

Drug tests conducted on the arrested individuals showed that Neelima tested positive for three types of narcotics, while Teja tested positive for five. The other two consumers were also found to be habitual users. However, the test for the transporter, Chandan, came negative.

The bust is part of a larger ongoing effort by the Telangana police to curb the growing trend of drug abuse and illegal parties in the city.

