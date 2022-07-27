Cop Injured After Being Stabbed By Chain Snatcher In Hyderabad

Police said that they have identified chain snatchers and trying to arrest them. (Representational)

A police constable was injured after being stabbed allegedly by a chain snatcher here on Tuesday when a team was in the process of apprehending two snatchers, police said.

The snatchers, who were on a bike, had reportedly snatched a chain from a woman walking on the road and the police team after identifying them had stopped them under RC Puram police station limits and one of them attacked a constable while attempting to flee, they said.

"Our people (police team) identified them (chain snatchers) and were trying to check and apprehend them when one of them suddenly took out a knife and stabbed the constable," a senior police official told PTI adding the constable has been admitted to a hospital.

The official declined to comment if the chain snatchers were caught or not.

The constable is now being operated upon and his condition is stated to be out of danger, police said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra visited the hospital and enquired about the constable's health condition. Further probe is on.

