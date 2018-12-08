Bulandshahr Police Chief Removed Over Cop's Killing In Mob Violence

Bulandshahr violence: Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Bahadur Singh moved to Lucknow

Six days after a police officer and a civilian were killed in mob violence over cow carcasses in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, the top officer in the district has been transferred. Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Bahadur Singh has been moved to Lucknow and he has been replaced by the Superintendent of Police of Sitapur, Prabhakar Chaudhary.

Two other police officers have also been transferred.

A senior home department official said the policemen were transferred for not being fast enough in reacting to the situation that arose after animal carcasses were found in a forest near a village, news agency IANS reported.

The action was taken after a high-level meeting was presided over by the Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh, who had handed over the report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival from New Delhi.

On Monday, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and his team had gone to the village to tackle the violence when they came under attack. On video, a wild mob is seen chasing the policemen and shouting: "Maaro, take his gun!" Inspector Singh was assaulted with a sharp weapon and then shot in the head.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath has called the Bulandshahr incident an "accident".

He had earlier said the incident was result of a "big conspiracy" but at a media event in Delhi on Friday, he said that the incident was actually an accident.

"Uttar Pradesh mein koi mob lynching ki ghatna nahi hui hai... Bulandshahr mein jo hua wo ek durghatna thi (No mob lynching happened in Uttar Pradesh, what happened in Bulandshahr is an accident)," he said.

The police have arrested eight accused in the case.

