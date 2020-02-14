Police Case Against Ex-Assam NRC Coordinator For Forging Data

After the NRC was published, Prateek Hajela was transferred to Madhya Pradesh.

The police have registered a case against former Assam National Register of Citizens' (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajela for forging the documents and final list.

"Executive Director of National Register of Citizens (NRC) has filed a complaint against a former employee of NRC. The allegation is that the employee didn't share passwords of some email IDs before leaving office. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," Police Commissioner MP Gupta told news agency ANI.

Explaining the matter, President of Assam Public Works, Abhijeet Sharma said, "A case - Assam Public Works versus Union of India 274/ 2009 is being heard in the Supreme Court. After publishing the final list on August 31, 2019, accountant general audited amount of Rs 712.81 crore, no doubt, Rs 1600 crore was spent. They have found out a misuse of Rs 152 crore, mainly done in software."

Mr Sharma added that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been asked to look into the matter. "Prateek Hajela misused and forged some final list documents," he said.

The final citizens' list had excluded the names of 19 lakh applicants of the total 3.3 crore who had applied for inclusion. With the data going offline, they have not able to check their status or download the list for records.

