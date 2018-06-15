"Poisonous Politics": Rahul Gandhi On Dalit Boys Being Paraded Naked

Rahul Gandhi tagged a video of two minor boys from a backward community allegedly being beaten up after being paraded naked in a Maharashtra district.

Updated: June 15, 2018 23:44 IST
'Poisonous Politics': Rahul Gandhi On Dalit Boys Being Paraded Naked

Rahul Gandhi said "humanity is trying to save itself". (File)

New Delhi:  Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the RSS and the BJP of spreading "poisonous politics of hatred" in the country and said "history will not forgive us" if this is not opposed.

He also tagged a video of two minor boys from a backward community allegedly being beaten up after being paraded naked in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district for swimming in a well that belonged to a person of a different caste.

"In Maharashtra, these Dalit children's mere offence was that they were bathing in an 'upper caste' well.

"Today, even humanity is trying to save itself with the support of the last straw."

"History will never forgive us if we do not oppose the poisonous politics of hatred by RSS/BJP's 'Manuwaad'," he tweeted in Hindi.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has condemned the parading of two minor boys and said he will visit the village, where the incident took place, tomorrow to ensure the victims get justice. 

