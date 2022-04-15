PM Modi Greets People On Poila Boishakh, Vishu Festivals Marking New Year

PM Modi today greeted people on the occasion of new years being celebrated in their regions.

PM Modi sent his wishes on social media on the occasion of Pohela Boishakh or Poila Boishak (Bengali New Year) being celebrated in West Bengal, and Vishu (Malayali New Year) being celebrated in Kerala.

Many regions in India celebrated their traditional new year festivals yesterday which is in some cases are linked to the harvest season as well.



