PM's Top 5 Tips To Tackle Exam Stress At Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, interacting with students, parents and teachers from across the country and answering their questions on stress related to exams.
Here are the PM's top 5 exam tips:
We cannot enjoy festivals during exams but if we make exams a festival, we can enjoy them.
You may have missed covering something in the syllabus but keep faith in what you have covered. This will help you overcome stress.
Don't let panic thrive and don't overthink. That will only make you panic more.
We can seek knowledge online and switch to offline to let it sink in and reflect on it.
Find time to dive within you, during this time, you will be neither online nor offline but inner line.