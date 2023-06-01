PM's 'Selfish Protest' Jibe At Parties That Boycotted New Parliament Event

PM Modi said they insulted the hard work of 60,000 labourers.

In his first remarks on the Congress-led Opposition boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said they "insulted" the sentiment of the country and the hard work of 60,000 labourers.

"India got a new Parliament building three days back. I ask you whether you are proud of it or not. Did you feel the joy on the increase in India's prestige? The Congress and some parties like it hurled muck of politics on this too," he said at a rally in Ajmer.

PM Modi also said the Congress is a party that took "85 percent commission", and referred to a statement by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi that when his government sent one rupee only 15 paise would reach the intended beneficiary.

The Congress and 20 other parties boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building by the prime minister on Sunday, saying it was an insult to President Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, that she was not invited by the government to do the honours.

Referring to the inauguration of the new Parliament building, PM Modi said such opportunities come once in generations, but the Congress used this for its "selfish protest".

"They insulted the hard work of 60,000 (Shramjivis) labourers and the sentiment of the country," he said, adding the Congress is unable to digest the progress India is making.

PM Modi alleged the main Opposition party is angry because a "son of the poor" is not allowing it to do what it wants and is "raising questions on their corruption and parivarwad (dynastic politics)".

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of following a policy of misleading the poor and keeping them deprived during its rule. "Fifty years ago, the Congress guaranteed that it will remove poverty. But it turned out to be their biggest betrayal to the poor."

"It has been a policy of the Congress to mislead the poor and keep them deprived. The people of Rajasthan have also suffered a lot due to this."

The rally marked the start of a series of BJP public meetings over a month in a major outreach campaign as the party completes nine years in power at the Centre.

The Congress-run Rajasthan goes to the polls this year-end.

Before addressing the rally at Kayad Vishram Sthali on the Jaipur-Ajmer Road, PM Modi offered prayers at the Brahma temple in Pushkar.

The nine years of the BJP government were dedicated to the service of people, good governance, and welfare of poor, PM Modi said.

Before 2014, he said, people were on the streets against corruption, terror attacks rocked major cities, crimes against women were rising, policies were in disarray, investors were disappointed and there was a "superpower" over of the then prime minister and his government was being run by remote control.

During its rule, the Congress developed a corrupt system that "sucked the country's blood", he said.

Now, the prime minister said, people across the world are talking about India, and experts are saying India is very close to ending extreme poverty.

"Behind every success the country achieves, there is sweat of the people of India. The determination shown by every Indian to take the country forward is unique, but some people are not able to digest this," he said.

"When it comes to loot, the Congress does not discriminate against anyone. The Congress loots every citizen of the country equally be it poor, Dalit, oppressed, tribals, minorities, women or youths," he said.

There has never been a dearth of money for development work in the country, the prime minister said. "It is important that the money sent for development work is fully used in the work but the Congress had developed a corrupt system which was hollowing out the country," he said.

Development accomplished under the last nine years has been possible as the BJP government eliminated the path of loot the Congress carved, PM Modi said, adding had the grand old party been in power such achievement was not possible.

That happened because of the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (inclusive development), the prime minister said.

He said the general vaccination campaign run under the Congress government is an example of how the party "played with the lives" of crores of women and children.

"When the Congress government was in power, the vaccination coverage in the country was just about 60 per cent. At that time, 40 out of 100 pregnant women and children could not get life-saving vaccines.

"Had the Congress government been there, it would have taken another 40 years for 100 per cent vaccination coverage. How many generations would have passed? A large number of poor women and children would have to lose their lives," he said.

He said only 14 crore people had gas connections before 2014, and at that rate, it would have taken another 20 years to cover the entire country.

But this situation was not acceptable to him, and therefore, the PM said, he ensured 19 crore gas connections are given in just nine years. He made similar comparisons for other schemes as well.

He said his government gave One Rank One Pension to soldiers, while the Congress "betrayed" brave soldiers over the issue. The OROP would not have seen the light of the day if the Congress were in power, he said.

Beneficiaries of various central government schemes also met PM Modi at the stage during the programme.

The PM also shared the details of the amount spent by the central government on various schemes, and asked people that, going by what Rajiv Gandhi said, how much of it would have gone to corruption if the Congress were in power.

Attacking the state government, he said people gave mandate to the Congress but the chief minister, his ministers and MLAs are busy fighting among themselves, and there is instability and anarchy.

"The Congress in Rajasthan is not worried about public. Crime is at its peak. People cannot celebrate festivals peacefully. The government has drowned in appeasement of terrorism," he said.

He also alleged the Congress government has given a free hand to those who do not care about the interests of daughters. "In nine years, the BJP government paid attention to every problem related to mothers and sisters," he said, highlighting women welfare schemes of his government.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary, Gajendra Singh, BJP state president CP Joshi, his predecessor Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and other leaders were also present on the stage.

PM Modi began his 40-minute address by paying tributes to deities people in the area revere such as including Tejaji, Lord Devnarayan, Diggi Kalyan, Mata Shakambhari, Khoda Ganeshji.

PM Modi said Ajmer has been home to sages and also houses the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

Before reaching the venue of the rally in Ajmer, PM Modi offered prayers in Brahma temple in Pushkar.

This was the second visit of PM Modi to Rajasthan in less than a month. Earlier this month, he visited Rajsamand and Sirohi districts.

Mr Rathore said the whole world sees PM Modi as its leader today. From America to Australia, the world is looking at PM Modi as "New Age Boss", he said.

