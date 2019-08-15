PM Urges People To Visit 15 Domestic Tourist Destinations By 2022

He said people should visit Indian destinations even if there were no hotels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to visit at least 15 tourist destinations within India by 2022, saying there is a "huge" scope to improve India's tourism sector.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day, he said India has much to offer and if domestic tourism increases, international footfalls too will increase.

"I know people travel abroad for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom," the Prime Minister said.

He said people should visit Indian destinations even if there were no hotels or infrastructure there, as their visits would boost tourism in these areas and automatically lead to better facilities.

He also said that earlier people aspired to have a good mobile phone, but now they want more data and better speed.

"There is a huge scope to improve our tourism sector," he said.

He said the time has come to boost exports and each district of India has much to offer.

"Let us make local products attractive. May more export hubs emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect," he said.

He said the world is eager to explore trade with India and the government was working to keep prices under check and increase development.

"The fundamentals of our economy are strong," he said.

