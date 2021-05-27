PM To Visit Odisha, Bengal Tomorrow To Review Damage By Cyclone Yaas

At least four people have been killed and lakhs evacuated due to the cyclone. AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal tomorrow to review the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the two coastal states.

According to government sources, the Prime Minister will land in Bhubaneswar and hold a review meeting there. Thereafter, he will conduct an aerial survey of Balasore and Bhadrak districts in Odisha and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. He will hold another review meeting in Bengal.

The Prime Minister today chaired a meeting to review the impact of the cyclone.

It was discussed that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had managed to rescue more than 1,000 people from affected areas and removed more than 2,500 trees and electricity poles that fell during the storm and obstructed roads.

A government release said that while the states are in the process of assessing the damages, preliminary reports indicate that accurate forecasting and effective communication have ensured minimal loss of life.

The Prime Minister, the release said, has noted the proactive role played by central and state agencies in responding to the challenge. He advised the agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest and relief is appropriately disbursed to those affected.

Earlier this month, when Cyclone Tauktae caused large-scale damage on the western coast, the Prime Minister had conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas in Gujarat and Diu. He had announced an assistance of Rs 1,000 for immediate relief work in Gujarat.

At least four people have been killed and lakhs evacuated due to the cyclone that made landfall in Odisha yesterday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that at least one crore people have been affected in the state due to the cyclone. About 15 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas, she has said.

In Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik carried out an aerial survey of the affected areas. The state government has announced a seven-day relief for 128 villages that have been left marooned by the cyclone.

(With inputs from agencies)