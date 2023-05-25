PM To Be Presented Historic 'Sengol' On Inauguration Of New Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install the Sengol in the new Parliament House. (File)

The sceptre 'Sengol' will be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 by 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam, Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal.

"I will be meeting PM Modi and presenting the 'Sengol' to him on the inauguration of the new Parliament building," Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal told ANI.

The historic sceptre 'Sengol' was received by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, to represent the symbol of the transfer of power from the Britishers to India. The same spectre will be handed over to PM Modi by the head priest of Madurai Adheenam on May 28.

Vummidi Sudhakar, chairman of Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers which made historic sceptre 'Sengol', said, "We're the makers of the 'Sengol'. It took us a month's time to make it. It is made of silver & gold plated. I was 14 years at that time...we're grateful to PM Modi".

History will repeat itself on Sunday when the new Parliament House will be dedicated to the nation. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the sacred symbol of fair and equitable governance, Sengol and install it in the new Parliament House.

Recalling the entire event that took place on the occasion of India's independence, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Even after 75 years of independence, most of the people in India are not aware of this event in which India's transfer of power took place through handing over of Sengol to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. It was a special occasion on the night of August 14, 1947, celebrating India's independence. On this night Jawaharlal Nehru received the 'Sengol' from the Adheenams (Priests) of the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion. It was precisely the moment in which power was transferred by the British into the hands of Indians. What we are celebrating as independence is actually marked by the very moment of handing over the 'Sengol'."

The Prime Minister took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. The new building of Parliament will witness the very same event, with Adheenam (Priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the PM with the Sengol.

The Sengol from 1947 will be installed by the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker's podium. It will be displayed for the Nation to see and will be taken out on special occasions.

Amit Shah said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic "Sengol".

The establishment of "Sengol", makes the spirit of 15 August 1947 unforgettable. It is the symbol of the promise of boundless hope, boundless possibilities and a resolve to build a strong and prosperous nation.

CR Kesavan, great-grandson of first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari, has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the decision to establish the historical 'Sengol' in the new Parliament House, saying only a person with a profound understanding of India's civilisational heritage and traditions can ensure that such an important event is given its due place in history.

"Many of us didn't know about this momentous occurrence in the transfer of power with the sacred sceptre which is 'Sengol'. As an Indian, I would like to thank PM Modi. Only a person who has a very profound understanding of Indian civilisational heritage, Indian culture and has a deep respect for our values & traditions can ensure that such an important event is brought back from oblivion and given its due place in history," Kesavan, a BJP leader, told ANI.

According to historical accounts, Rajagopalachari approached the Dharmic Mutt in the Tanjore district of Tamil Nadu - the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam. The leader of the Adheenam has commissioned the preparation of the 'Sengol'.

The word Sengol is derived from the Tamil word 'Semmai', meaning 'Righteousness'. It is an Indic civilizational practice from the Chola kingdom, which was among the leading kingdoms in the Indian sub-continent for centuries.

As 'sengol", a five-feet long sceptre is all set to be installed near the Speaker's seat in the new Parliament, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Thursday said that it is a symbol of "monarchy" and not democracy.

"Sengol is a symbol of monarchy and not democracy.Sengol is not given by the political parties but by mutt. Mutt is also another symbol of monarchy. They had given a Sengol when India got independence at that time," the DMK leader said while talking to ANI.

Various rituals according to the Vedas will be performed ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, sources said on Thursday.

At 11:30 am, all the invitees including members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha, chairman and other distinguished guests are expected to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building.

The function is expected to begin at about 12 pm and is expected to be over by around 1:30 pm.

"During the function, the secret Sengol will be installed in the Central Hall of Parliament in the new building, which is essentially the Lok Sabha chamber. A speech will be delivered by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make the closing speech," sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28, are also likely to deliver a speech after the inauguration ceremony, sources said.

The sources on condition of anonymity tell ANI that apart from sitting members of Parliament of both houses invitations have been sent to Former Lok Sabha Speakers and former Rajya Sabha Chairman. All chief ministers have also been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha while 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha while 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

