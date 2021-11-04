'We Sleep In Peace Because Of You': PM's Top Quotes In Speech To Soldiers

We are proud of your role in the surgical strike. I was waiting anxiously for the call, didn't want anyone to be left behind. But you came out as winners.

India's military has a different pehchaan (identity) in the world. You are professionals, but your manavta (humanity) makes you stand out. For you this is not a job. You are not here for salary on the first of the month. It is a sadhana (service)for you. Our army don't just serve at the borders. But you have jumped in to help in the pandemic. Where no one goes, our Army reaches.

Earlier, it was considered that all equipment for the Army will come from abroad. Atmanirbharta in defence is aimed to fix this. Our country can do this and has shown this is possible. We are making Arjun tanks, Tejas. Ordnance factories will make modern weapons. New defence startups have come up.

Women can now join the Army. Women officers are now being given permanent commissions. Premier defence institutes will now admit women.