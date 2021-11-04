PM Modi To Celebrate Diwali With Soldiers In J&K's Rajouri Today

PM Modi celebrated Diwali at an Army division in Rajouri in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating Diwali today with soldiers deployed near the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the second time PM Modi will be celebrating Diwali with army troops in the district.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Army Chief General MM Naravane arrived in Jammu yesterday. He visited forward areas to assess the security situation.

The region of twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri have witnessed a spurt in violence and 11 soldiers have been killed over the last three weeks.

The army is engaged in one of the longest anti-terrorism operations in Poonch-Rajouri forests area for the last 24 days. Nine soldiers have lost their lives in the operation but so far there is no success against hiding terrorists.

In 2019, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali at an Army division in Rajouri, and this time he is celebrating the festival with soldiers in Nowshera, which is close to the LoC.

Last week two soldiers including an officer were killed during a mine blast in the same sector.