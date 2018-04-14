PM Modi's Picture Perfect Moment With Slippers For Tribal Woman At Rally

Like everyone else, Health Minister JP Nadda, who was standing next to PM Modi when he decided to make it a memorable moment for the woman, was also taken aback.
The BJP later tweeted the video with a message: "PM Narendra Modi shows yet again why he is a 'Pradhan Sevak' in the true sense!" In another tweet, the BJP said: "One more way in which women are respected".
She was one of the thousands of women covered under the scheme launched more than a decade earlier to provide slippers to people engaged in collecting Tendu leaves in Chhattisgarh.
Under the scheme operated by the state's minor forest produce corporation, one person in each family of Tendu leaves collector is eligible for a pair of slippers. A family is eligible for a pair, according to the federation's website, only if they pluck at least 500 bundles in a year.
PM Modi had flown to the town early on Saturday and spent several hours in the state, listening to young girls such as Laxmi who spoke about the drone she had built and members of a girls' soft ball team.
PM Modi, who is the first prime minister to visit the tribal district of Bijapur, also launched a health insurance scheme. inaugurated a new rail line and a passenger train between Gudum and Bhanupratapur, bringing north Bastar region on railways' map. This was the Prime Minister's fourth visit to Chhattisgarh, where assembly elections are due later in the year.