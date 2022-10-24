From Siachen In 2014 To Kargil This Year: PM On Diwali Over The Years

This year, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldier in Kargil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today celebrated Diwali with the soldiers stationed at the border - a tradition he has been following since 2014 when he first became the Prime Minister.

This year, PM Modi celebrated the festival with the soldiers in Kargil in Ladakh. Addressing the soldiers as his "family," PM Modi said: "The sweetness and brightness of my Diwali is amid you".

"The forces are the pillar of India's security. There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. The meaning of Diwali is end of Atank (terror) and Kargil made it possible," he said.

"In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. I was fortunate enough to be a witness. I was shown my old photos here, and I am grateful for that," he added.

One Man : One Mission

2014: Siachen

2015: Amritsar

2016: Lahaul-Spiti

2017: Gurez

2018: Chamoli

2019: Rajouri

2020: Jaisalmer

2021: Nowshera

2022: Kargil



PM Sri @narendramodi leads the nation in conveying #Deepavali greetings to soldiers at the border . pic.twitter.com/kpjvzj7Xv8 - B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) October 24, 2022

The Prime Minister has been celebrating Diwali with soldiers for several years now.

In 2014, months after he became the PM, Prime Minister Modi flew to Siachen to celebrate the festival with the soldiers. The following year, he celebrated Diwali with soldiers at the Punjab border.

In 2016, the PM celebrated Diwali with Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at an outpost in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti. In 2017, he went to a border post in Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora District.

In 2018, Prime Minister Modi had celebrated Diwali with jawans of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), at Harsil in Uttarakhand. Following that he offered prayers at the Kedarnath shrine.

In 2019, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali in the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. He had called soldiers as his family and lauded them for guarding the borders even during festivals. He had exchanged Diwali greetings with the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel at Pathankot Air Force Station.

The next year, PM visited Diwali with soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

In 2021, PM celebrated the festival in Nowshera, Jammu.

According to reports, PM Modi has been visiting soldiers on Diwali, ever since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.