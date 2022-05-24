Quad A Force For Good, Makes Indo-Pacific Better: PM Modi At Tokyo Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met in Tokyo on Tuesday, seeking common ground on countering China as it expands its military and economic influence in the region.

The summit takes place at a time when relations between China and the member countries of the Quad have become tense in the last few years, with Beijing increasingly challenging democratic values and resorting to coercive trade practices.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi said that the Quad has gained a significant place on the world stage in a short span of time. He said Quad is moving ahead with a constructive agenda for the Indo-Pacific which will further strengthen its image of a "force for good".

PM Modi noted that the member countries have increased mutual coordination in several areas like vaccine delivery, climate action, supply change resilience, disaster management and economic cooperation. "It has ensured peace, prosperity and stability in Indo-Pacific," he added.

US President Joe Biden said that Washington would stand with its "close domestic partners" to push for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. "Russia's assault of Ukraine only heightens the importance of those goals of fundamental principles of international order, territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has challenged the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. "We should never ever allow a similar incident to happen in the Indo-Pacific region," PM Kishida said.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also pledged more support for Pacific nations including aid to deepen "our defence and maritime cooperation".

PM Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with President Biden, Japanese PM Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders. In March last year, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format that was followed by an in-person summit in Washington in September. The Quad leaders also held a virtual meeting in March.