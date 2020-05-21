PM Narendra Modi's Approach Never Supported 'Cronyism': Nirmala Sitharaman

PM Modi's approach has never been supportive of any "cronyism" in any way, said Nirmala Sitharaman.

In an interview with ANI, Ms Sitharaman said that no complaints have been received against the centre over any directions issued to banks the past five years.

"This government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach has never been supportive of any cronyism in any way. In the last five years, you have seen clearly. No one had any complaint about us calling and instructing banks," she said.

"So, I think that is not an issue. If anything that the banks are hesitant is to extend loans, which may go bad for which the way we have devised the schemes that we would definitely guarantee any loss that happens," she said.

Speaking further, the minister said: "We don't promote corruption or cronyism. Banks have to take genuine decisions."