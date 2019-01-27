PM Modi To Announce Rs 16,504 Crore Investment In Kerala As Polls Near

This will be PM Modi's second visit to Kerala this month. (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Kerala's Kochi later today, will announce Rs 16,504 crore for the southern state when he unveils an integrated Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) refinery expansion complex. This will be the single-largest investment made by the prime minister in Kerala.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the complex-- a 'Make in India' initiative-- in order to reduce the dependence on imports.

PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the Mounded Storage Vessel of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. He will then move on to Kottayam's Ettumannor to lay the foundation stone of a Skill Development Institute, promoted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Later in the evening, PM Modi will address a state meeting of the Yuva Morcha in Thrissur. He will then return to the national capital.

This will be PM Modi's second visit to Kerala this month.