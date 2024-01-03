PM Talks Of 'Modi's Guarantee', Slams Congress, Left For Women's Bill Delay

PM Modi also said he guaranteed freedom from triple talaq for Muslim women and fulfilled it honestly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed the Congress and Left parties, alleging that they had delayed the Women's Reservation Bill, whereas the BJP had ensured the passage of the quota legislation that would empower women.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has now become law, the Prime Minister said addressing a large gathering of women, emphasising that he has fulfilled his commitment to the cause of women empowerment.

"Regrettably, after independence, the Leftist Congress government undermined the strength of our women," the Prime Minister said.

"The Congress and other parties delayed the reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. However, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has now become law. PM Modi has fulfilled his commitment," he said.

Asserting that the progress of the poor, women, youth and farmers will ensure national growth, he also said there was a buzz around "Modi's guarantee", apparently referring to the Centre's developmental initiatives.

PM Modi also said he guaranteed freedom from triple talaq for Muslim women and fulfilled it honestly.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)