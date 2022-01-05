PM Stuck On Punjab Flyover For 15-20 Minutes, Huge Security Lapse: Centre

PM Modi returned to the airport without attending an event in Bathinda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled an event in Punjab today after he was stuck on a flyover for around 20 minutes because of protesters, the Union Home Ministry said, calling it a major security breach. The incident has turned into a huge conflict between the Centre and Congress-ruled Punjab ahead of the state election.

PM Modi returned to the airport in Bathinda because of the breach, the Home Ministry said in a statement blaming the Congress government for failing to prepare for the visit.

"The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM," said the Home Ministry in a statement.

When the PM's convoy reached a flyover, the road was blocked by protestors. At Ferozepur, where the PM was to address a rally, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on stage that his visit was cancelled "due to some reasons".

The Prime Minister landed at Bathinda earlier today for his visit to a National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala. He was to be flown by a helicopter but due to rain and poor visibility, he waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear.

"When the weather didn't improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police," the Home Ministry said.

Around 30 km from the memorial, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, the road was blocked by protestors.

"The PM's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which was clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport."

The home ministry has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government, which has been asked to fix responsibility and take action.

BJP chief JP Nadda hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a series of tweets and accused him of refusing to take phone calls.

"It is sad that PM's visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted... State Police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally...CM Channi refused to get on phone to either address the matter or solve it," Mr Nadda tweeted.