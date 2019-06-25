'You Are So High, You Cannot See Ground': PM Modi Takes On Congress

PM Modi was speaking parliament in response to the customary motion of thanks on the President's address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in parliament on Tuesday was generously peppered with piercing attacks on the Congress, referencing everything from the 1975 emergency to allegations of nepotism against the Gandhi family that chairs the party.

Rubbing in the crushing defeat in national elections last month, in which the Congress was left with just 52 seats, PM Modi said that the party and its leaders had "risen so high" that they "could not see the ground". "I wish you go even higher," he said, drawing laughter from lawmakers.

"You have risen so high that you have been uprooted from the ground. Our aim is to remain closer to the people at the grassroots and strengthen them," he said, speaking in parliament in response to the customary motion of thanks on the President's address.

Underscoring his government's focus on welfare programmes, PM Modi said that the people chose the BJP in 2014 because they were fed up with the Congress government.

"In 2014, when we were new, we were not familiar with it. The country said 'inse toh bachenge' (we will be spared these people, meaning the Congress) and bought us to power," the Prime Minister said.

"After this government's five-year-long tough work... the people have made us sit here again today," he said, sharing that the "2019 mandate came after a trial by fire".

