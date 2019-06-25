PM Attacks Gandhis In Parliament: "People Beyond Family Aren't Recognised"

India is a vibrant democracy, our voters love the country, take decision regrading the country. And the citizens have proved it during the elections this year.

2014 we were new, 2019 every citizen has helped us thrive. Democracy has helped us come back to power.

When I first came at Central Hall, I had said my government is for the poor. After 5 years I am satisfied of having a good government as I can say, the people have accepted by pressing the EVM button

For me elections are not about who won and who lost. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens

Did those in power from 2004 to 2014 ever talk about the good work of Atal JI? Did they ever speak about the good work of Narasimha Rao Ji? In this Lok Sabha debate the same people did not even speak of Manmohan Singh

There are some people who feel only a few names contributed to national progress. They only want to hear those few names and ignore the others. We think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for India's progress

I must say targets will be achieved reach even if i don't say anything. We accepted that everything is like this. I know how much it takes to change, get regimes on board

I had never asked for any 'chulha'. I lived my life without electricity. Now people have questions, from why don't they do it to why do they do it, the journey was long.

Its true that in a welfare state, when country is going through poverty, to ease living methods, there should be basic necessities. But India should move forward too.

We are here to implement different schemes and programmes, whether highways, waterways, rail, road, startups, innovation, Chandrayaan, all of this, we have to move forward.

Our dream is not to go high, our dream is to join with the roots. That's our route.

There are good, bitter and election related talks. Everyone has their own agenda, but i don't want to speak of this. It was said that our growth cannot be questioned.

We don't curtail anybody. "Aapki oonchai aapko mubaarak ho". You have gone so high, that you cannot see the ground. You are so high, that the ones on the ground seem small to you.

Maybe I'm the first PM who twice said: From independence till now, every government had role in India's future.

I want to know -- Today is 25th June. Who imposed the Emergency? Who trampled over the spirit of the Constitution, gagged the media and bullied the judiciary? We can't forget those dark days. India's demo was its soul, the country's media was suppressed, leaders were behind bars.

During the freedom struggle, brave women and men died for the nation. This led to Independence. Today, we have to live for the nation and build the India our freedom fighters dreamt of. I urge everyone to observe Mahatma Gandhi's 150 birth anniversary and 75 years of India's freedom with great vigour

Beyond family, no one gets anything else. We don't talk about which party Pranab da was from.

We keep getting lectured for this. I want to say on record, don't lecture us repeatedly.

We took office again a few weeks ago and I am happy to say we have taken numerous pro-people decisions. The decisions we have taken will benefit farmers, traders, youngsters and other sections of society. A lot of the major promises we made, we have begun fulfilling them

Its not like previous governments have not worked. Lot of debates happened. It would be good if Dr BR Ambedkar's name was taken. Today, when we talk about water resources, I remember Dr. Ambedkar. He worked diligently on waterways and irrigation

Sardar Sarovar Dam was the brainchild of Sardar Patel. But, work on this Dam kept getting delayed. As Chief Minister of Gujarat, I had to embark fast for this project. After NDA took office, the pace of work increased significantly and it is benefiting many people

In 1961, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru inaugurated the dam. It was Sardar Patel's dream, 6000 Crore project. It reached 60-70000 Crores in 86-87 which became 62000 Crore project.