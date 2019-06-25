'2019 Mandate Came After A Trial By Fire', Says PM Modi In Parliament

The 2019 mandate came after a trial by fire, PM Modi said in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underscored his government's focus on welfare programmes and said the people chose the BJP in 2014 because they were fed up with the Congress government. "In 2014, when we were new, the country said 'inse toh bachenge' (we will be spared the Congress) and bought us to power," the Prime Minister said in Parliament in response to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

He also took on the Congress directly, accusing the party of arrogance. "You have gone so high that you cannot see the ground. You are so high, that the ones on the ground seem small and insignificant," he said.

The track record of his five-year-old government, he said, has won huge support from the people. The BJP has powered to a second term, winning by even a bigger margin than 2014. From 282 seats in 2014, the BJP this time crossed the 300-mark.

But the mandate, he confided, "came after a trial by fire" and the journey over the last five years, has not been easy.

The welfare programmes, he said, made people question why the government was taking pains over getting gas ovens or electricity for them. "From why don't they do it, to why do they do it, the journey was long," he said.

He, however, underscored his earlier words -- that "who won, who lost, to see election like this, cannot be a part of my ethos".

Seeking the opposition's cooperation, the Prime Minister had made the point on the day the Lok Sabha was convened last week.

Talking about the Emergency declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, PM Modi said "on the night of June 25, India's soul was crushed".

June 25 marks the day former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency in the country for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977.

