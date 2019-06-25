'I Think Beyond Winning And Losing': PM's Top Quotes In Parliament

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address:
- The dream of a secure nation has been seen by many leaders. To fulfil this with resolve, we all have to move forward. This is the aspiration of India.To fulfil the nation's needs, we can cross all challenges. A lot of lawmakers who are making their debut promised to put their points forward well.
- The President's Address echoes the hope and aspirations that the citizens of the country have sent us to this House. The President in his speech highlighted the vision of new India. In his speech, the President drew a blueprint on where do we want to take India, how we want to take and how we are going to fulfil the aspirations of the common human being of the country.
- The people of India have elected a stable Government. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections show that more than themselves, the people of India are thinking about the good of the nation. This spirit is wonderful. In 2014, the nation had chosen us as an experiment. But in 2019, the people who reign supreme in democracy have reposed their faith in us after evaluating our performance. There is no greater satisfaction than being rewarded on the basis of your work.
- I do not think about elections in terms of who won and who lost. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens.Every moment, the people have analysed everything happening and have made us sit here again today. This is powerful for a democracy. Whether a player was in or outside the field. This government's 5 years of tough work, for implementing laws, the people have made us sit here again today. When I first came to Central hall, I had said my government is for the poor. After those 5 years, I can say, the people have accepted by pressing the EVM button. This Lok Sabha election has shown that more than themselves, the people of India are thinking about the betterment of the country.
- Those who don't have anyone have the government. I hadn't asked for chulha. I lived my life without electricity. Now there are questions. From why don't they do it to why do they do it, the journey was long. I can say with satisfaction that we have taken the right direction to remove 70-year-old diseases and we went in that direction even after a lot of difficulties.
- We did not divert from our development path, we did not dilute our development agenda. It is important that the country progresses, every Indian is empowered and our nation has modern infrastructure. We believe in public welfare and modern infrastructure.
- After Independence we unfortunately, wittingly or unwittingly, accepted a culture in which common people had to struggle with the system for their basic rights. It's not easy to change but my govt has begun to move in the right direction, without diversion or dilution.
- There are some people who feel only a few names contributed to national progress. They only want to hear those few names and ignore the others. We think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for India's progress. Did those in power from 2004 to 2014 ever talk about the good work of Atal Ji? Did they ever speak about the good work of Narasimha Rao Ji? In this Lok Sabha debate the same people did not even speak of Manmohan Singh Ji.
- You (Congress) have risen so high that you have been uprooted from the ground. Our (BJP) aim is to remain closer to the people at the grassroots and strengthen them.
- A few people were constantly asking during the debate- Who did it? Who did it? I want to ask them- today is 25th June. Who imposed the Emergency? Who trampled over the spirit of the Constitution, gagged the media and bullied the judiciary? We can't forget those dark days. India's soul was crushed. It is a blot on democracy that will never fade.
