'Shows Work Of All PMs,' Says PM Modi On New Museum Next To Nehru Museum

PM Modi said his government has ensured that contributions of all Prime Ministers are recognised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today told Bharatiya Janta Party MPs that the NDA government has taken measures to acknowledge the contributions of 14 former PMs.

"Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (PM Museum)" at Nehru museum will be inaugurated on April 14, which shows the works of all the former Prime Ministers.

PM Modi, in the meeting, said that his government has ensured that the contributions of all the Prime Ministers are recognised.

PM Modi is learnt to have told the BJP MPs that only the NDA government has taken steps to recognise the contributions of previous Prime Ministers, reported news agency ANI.

PM Modi also asked the BJP MPs to visit the "BR Ambedkar museum".

BR Ambedkar museum is also scheduled to be inaugurated on April 14 in the national capital, coinciding with the birth anniversary BR Ambedkar.

PM Modi, National BJP president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the top party leaders who attended the Parliamentary party meeting at the Ambedkar Centre in New Delhi today.

A series of programmes have been organised by the BJP from April 6 which marks the foundation day of the party to April 14, the day that marks the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, JP Nadda discussed the party's upcoming foundation day programmes that must be done keeping public interest in mind, including blood donation camps, etc.

During the meeting, the BJP MPs also passed a resolution to congratulate and thank the Prime Minister for the extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana by another six months.

The Central government on Saturday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) scheme for another six months - till September 2022 - with each beneficiary eligible to get an additional 5 kg free ration per month in addition to the normal quota of foodgrains under the NFSA.



