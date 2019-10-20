'Mahatma Gandhi Synonymous With Simplicity,' Says PM Modi

PM Modi interacts with film personalities at an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

At an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he was synonymous with simplicity and his thoughts reverberate far and wide.

"Gandhi is synonymous with simplicity. His thoughts reverberate far and wide," he was quoted as saying by the PMO's official Twitter handle.

On Saturday, PM Modi interacted with the personalities from the creative and entertainment industry to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In his address, PM Modi congratulated the people from the "world of films and television" for their work in popularising Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

"The power of creativity is immense. It is essential to harness this spirit of creativity for our nation. Several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Along with the PM, superstar Aamir Khan also shared his views during the event. He began by appreciating the PM for his efforts to popularize Mahatma Gandhi's ideas.

Acknowledging the power "creative people" behold, ''Lagaan'' actor added: "As creative people, there is much we can do. And, I assure the PM that we will do even more."

Apart from Bollywood actors, noted filmmakers like Aanand L Rai were also at the event.

"We are accustomed to being known as representatives from the world of entertainment. But, you have also added a spirit of responsibility to this by involving us in popularizing Gandhi Ji's ideals," he told PM Modi.

Mentioning the "global influence" of films in his address, PM Modi expressed his gratitude on behalf of the government, saying, "I am happy to help in any way to ensure maximum impact of your creative initiatives."

