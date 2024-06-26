PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Shake Hands As They Welcome New Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shook hands today in Parliament as both leaders came together to welcome the newly appointed Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, marking a fresh chapter in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi, set to take on the mantle of the Leader of the Opposition, becomes the third member of the Gandhi family to hold this crucial position. Mr Gandhi follows in the footsteps of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who served from 1999 to 2004, and his father, Rajiv Gandhi, who was the Leader of the Opposition from 1989 to 1990.

The history of the Leader of the Opposition in India dates back to 1969 when Ram Suhag Singh first held the post. Since then, this role has evolved to become a cornerstone of parliamentary democracy. The Leader of the Opposition plays a key part in the appointment of key officials such as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), and members of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the Lokayukta.

"It is a matter of honour that you have been elected to this chair for the second time," PM Modi said, congratulating Mr Birla. "I congratulate you on behalf of the entire House and look forward to your guidance for the next five years. Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy."

"I would like to congratulate you on behalf of the entire opposition and the INDIA alliance," said Rahul Gandhi. "You are the final arbiter of people's voice."