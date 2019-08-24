PM Modi, On 3-Nation Tour, Arrives In Bahrain

Prime Minister Modi is on the third leg of his three-nation tour to France, UAE and Bahrain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manama on Saturday to hold extensive talks with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on various bilateral and regional issues.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bahrain is significant as it is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

In Bahrain, PM Modi will also witness the formal beginning of the re-development of the temple of Shreenathji -- the oldest in the Gulf region.

The prime minister is on the third leg of his three-nation tour to France, UAE and Bahrain.

PM Modi arrived in Manama after wrapping up his visit to the UAE where he held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to improve trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

PM Modi was also honoured with the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE's highest civilian award, as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi accompanied Prime Minister Modi to the airport.

From Bahrain, PM Modi is scheduled to return to France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit meeting.

