PM Modi Meets Presidents Of European Council And European Commission In Rome

PM met European Council head Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a joint meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen in Rome and discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet.

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first official engagement after he arrived in Italy to participate in the G20 Summit where he will join other leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from COVID-19, sustainable development and climate change.

"Official engagements in Rome begin with a productive interaction with @eucopresident Charles Michel and @vonderleyen, President of the @EU_Commission. The leaders discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Official engagements in Rome begin with a productive interaction with @eucopresident Charles Michel and @vonderleyen, President of the @EU_Commission.



The leaders discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet. pic.twitter.com/Uvk4JLN5Ca — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 29, 2021

India-EU bilateral relations date back to the early 1960s with India being amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community in 1962.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)