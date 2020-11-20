Terrorists Killed In J&K Were Planning 'Something Big'; PM Holds Meeting

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and others after a probe indicated that a group of terrorists, killed in Jammu and Kashmir a day before, were planning "something big".

"Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi tweeted.

Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

The foreign secretary and top intelligence officials also attended the meeting.

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota early Thursday morning.

Two policemen were injured during the gunfight. The police said it is likely that the terrorists were "planning a big attack" and that they were headed towards the Kashmir valley where local elections are due later this month.

The encounter started at around 5 am after the truck in which terrorists were travelling was intercepted by security forces personnel near the Ban toll plaza in Nagrota, on the outskirts of Jammu city, on the highway during a routine check, officials said.

Security forced had received inputs about the movement of terrorists from Samba sector towards the Nagrota toll plaza.

A large number of weapons, including 11 AK-47 rifles, three pistols and 29 grenades, were recovered from them while the truck driver is missing.