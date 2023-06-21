PM Modi-Led Yoga Session At UN Sets Guinness World Record

The Yoga celebration was led by PM Modi at the UN headquarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Yoga celebration at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

PM Modi, who is in New York on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

The Yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Modi at the UN headquarters created the Guinness World Record for participation of people of most nationalities, officials said.

The prime minister, wearing a customised white yoga T-shirt and trouser, thanked people for coming to New York from far away to attend the celebration.

"I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today," PM Modi told the gathering.

He was joined by President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korisi, deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, and New York City mayor Eric Adams.

