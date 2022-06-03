PM Modi Inaugurates 3rd UP Investors Summit, Launches Over 1,400 Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 3rd Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony of the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit and laid the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore.

The projects were in diverse fields, including agriculture, IT and Electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textile.

Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and other leading industrialists are attending the mega summit organised by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among those attending the event.

The first Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit was held on July 29, 2018, and the second one took place on July 28 the next year.

During the first summit, the foundation stone of 81 projects worth over Rs 61,500 crore was laid. During the second one, the foundation stone of 290 projects with investments of over Rs 67,000 crore was laid.

