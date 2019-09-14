2,700 Gifts PM Modi Received Up For Auction, Exhibition In Delhi

PM Narendra Modi's gifts are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi.

From shawls to statuettes, gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last year are being auctioned to raise funds for the centre's programme to clean the River Ganga. An exhibition of the artefacts was inaugurated by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel at Delhi's National Gallery of Modern Art on Saturday.

More than 2,700 mementos will be auctioned on www.pmmementos.gov.in from Saturday till October 3.

Mr Patel said around 500 mementos are on display under an exhibition titled "Smriti Chinh" for the people at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) from 11 am till 8 pm.

"The displayed mementos will be changed every week. The gift items including paintings, memento, sculptures, shawls, pagri, jackets and traditional musical instruments are displayed artistically in the administrative wing of the NGMA," he said.

The lowest base price of the mementos is Rs 200 and the highest is Rs 2.5 lakh, Mr Patel said.

PM Modi urged people to participate in the auction.

"Continuing a practice I have always believed in! All those gifts and mementos I have received in the last one year would be getting auctioned starting today till 3rd October. These mementoes would be on display at the NGMA near India Gate in Delhi," the prime minister tweeted with a link to the e-auction website.

A letter will be sent from to top 20 bidders complimenting them for their contribution towards the Namami Gange Project, Prahlad Singh Patel said.

The last such auction was held in January this year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.