Trump Most Tweeted-About Person In 2020, Biden Next. PM Modi At...

US President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden emerged as the most and second-most tweeted about people on Twitter for the year 2020, according to the micro-blogging site's annual year-end review.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made it to the top 10 most tweeted about people's list and occupied seventh place on the list.

Indian-American Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was the only woman on the list and stood at the 10th position globally.

"People continued to utilize Twitter to publicly advocate for political change and demand accountability from world leaders this year. Over 700 million Tweets were sent in 2020 about elections around the world and Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Narendra Modi and Kamala Harris were among the most Tweeted-about global figures," read a blog post by Tracy McGraw, Global Head of Consumer Communications for Twitter.

According to the blog post, it came as no surprise that the most popular hashtag used by most people this year was none other than #COVID19.

Over 68 million people worldwide have been infected by the virus, which include 1.55 million people succumbing to the virus.

"Not only was the hashtag (and other variations on it) Tweeted nearly 400 million times, but we also saw the ways in which it changed how we Tweeted about so many other topics... With much of the world staying home more - in fact, #StayHome was the 3rd biggest hashtag of the year - we saw a change in habits through Twitter," it read further.

Meanwhile, the second most-Tweeted hashtag of the year was #BlackLivesMatter due to the killings of George Floyd that sparked protests against police brutality not just in the US but across the world as well.

"The world mobilized and amplified the need for equality and social justice following the death of George Floyd, who was the third most-Tweeted-about person globally," the blog post read. Floyd is also the third on the list when it comes to the most-tweeted-about person on the list.

The list of most-tweeted-about people also included former President Barack Obama, rapper Kanye West and late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

