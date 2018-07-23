PM, Congress Pay Tribute To Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad

The Congress also tweeted its tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on Twitter.

All India | | Updated: July 23, 2018 12:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM, Congress Pay Tribute To Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad

Prime Minister Modi said Bal Gangadhar Tilak had ignited the spirit of patriotism (File)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversaries.

"I bow to Lokmanya Tilak on his jayanti. He ignited the spark of patriotism among countless Indians. He successfully mobilised people from all sections of society and deepened the connect between our citizens and India's glorious past. Lokmanya Tilak also emphasised on education," PM Modi tweeted.

"On his birth anniversary, my tributes to the great Chandra Shekhar Azad. A brave son of Bharat Mata, he sacrificed himself so that his fellow citizens get freedom from colonialism," PM Modi said.

"Generations of Indians are inspired by his courage," PM Modi said in another tweet.

The Congress also tweeted its tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was born in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on July 23, 1856 while Azad was born on the same day in 1906 in Bhavra village, in the present-day Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bal Gangadhar TilakChandra Shekhar AzadNarendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytmNew 100 Rupee Note

................................ Advertisement ................................