PM, Congress Pay Tribute To Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversaries.

"I bow to Lokmanya Tilak on his jayanti. He ignited the spark of patriotism among countless Indians. He successfully mobilised people from all sections of society and deepened the connect between our citizens and India's glorious past. Lokmanya Tilak also emphasised on education," PM Modi tweeted.

"On his birth anniversary, my tributes to the great Chandra Shekhar Azad. A brave son of Bharat Mata, he sacrificed himself so that his fellow citizens get freedom from colonialism," PM Modi said.

"Generations of Indians are inspired by his courage," PM Modi said in another tweet.

The Congress also tweeted its tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

We remember Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He was part of the Lal-Bal-Pal triumvirate who represented conservative thought in the Congress Party. He is also famous for the slogan:

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was born in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on July 23, 1856 while Azad was born on the same day in 1906 in Bhavra village, in the present-day Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.