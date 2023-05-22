PM Modi Conferred With Highest Civilian Honours By Fiji, Papua New Guinea

PM Modi received the medal from his Fiji counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honours by Fiji and Papua New Guinea. PM Modi was conferred with the island nations' highest civilian awards during his recent visit to Papua New Guinea to attend the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

PM Modi was conferred with the "The Companion of the Order of Fiji" by his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka for his global leadership, in a rare honour for a non-Fijian.

"Big Honour for India. Prime Minister Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour to date," the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the generations of the Fiji-Indian community, who have played a key role in the special and enduring bond between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Twitter.

Papua New Guinea conferred its highest civilian order, Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL), on PM Modi for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. Very few non-residents of the island nation have received this award.

PM Modi has been conferred highest civilian honours by several nations. These recognitions are a reflection of PM Modi's leadership and vision which has strengthened India's emergence on the global stage. It also reflects India's growing ties with countries around the world.