'Goondacracy' In West Bengal: PM Modi's Sharp Attack At Mamata Banerjee

PM Modi alleged Mamata Banerjee's "goons" carrying guns and bombs are bent upon destruction.

A day after the violence during BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a broadside against Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday saying that democracy has turned to "goondacracy" in West Bengal.

Ms Banerjee, he alleged, had created a "state of Emergency" in West Bengal and said her government is out to destroy everything in the state.

Only people's conviction and courage will evict her "torturous rule", he told election rallies at Taki on the Indo-Bangla border in North 24 Parganas district and at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district ahead of the last phase of polls.

The days of the "bua-bhatija" government in the state are numbered going by the mood of the people and help BJP win the majority of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, PM Modi said.

The prime minister was referring to Ms Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is considered the number two in Trinamool Congress (TMC) and is seeking re-election from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.

"Everybody has the feeling that elections in the state are being held after Emergency. You (Mamata Banerjee) have created a state of emergency in the state. Your fight is against the people of West Bengal, not the BJP.

"People will have to decide whether democracy needs to be protected in West Bengal. Goondacracy will not work any more. TMC goons have made life hell for the people of the state," PM Modi said.

Mr Shah's roadshow in Kolkata was attacked on Tuesday after Ms Banerjee had asserted that the TMC will take revenge against the BJP, PM Modi claimed.

"Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) goons carrying guns and bombs are bent upon destruction... Her government is out to destroy everything in the state... People's conviction and courage will evict the torturous rule," the prime minister said.

PM Modi added that once the BJP comes to power, infiltrators will be identified and refugees will be given protection and made citizens, he said.

The BJP manifesto has promised the introduction of the National Register of Citizens across the country.

Keeping up his attack on Ms Banerjee, PM Modi said "You have looted peoples' money in chit fund scams and when they sought explanations you abused them".

In a scathing attack on Abhishek Banerjee, PM Modi said he will lose the elections this time and once the results are announced, his office would be locked.

