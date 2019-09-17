PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Wishes Pour In From All Corners

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: PM Modi is in home state Gujarat on his 69th birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 69 today. Wishes poured in from across the country and the world for the Gujarat-born popular leader. On PM Modi's birthday, supporters and well-wishers flooded the social media, greeting the "visionary leader" with the top-trending hashtags on Twitter being #happybirthdaynarendramodi, #HappyBirthdayPM and #ShriNarendraModi. PM Modi, with a packed schedule on his birthday, visited the Statue of Unity in his home state and his schedule includes kicking off "Namami Narmade" festival at Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, reviewing developmental projects like river rafting, jungle safari park, butterfly park and the Ekta Nursery. Visiting Khalvani eco-tourism site and Dutt Mandir on the banks of the Narmada is also part of his schedule.

His party, the BJP, has been observing a Seva Saptah or service week since September 14 to celebrate PM Modi's birthday. During this week, blood donation camps, health check-up, eye check-up, and operation camps are being organised across the country. Emphasis is also being laid to spread awareness to ban single-use plastics and participate in the cleanliness drives.

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Wishes pour in for PM Modi birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind extended greeting to PM Modi

"May you be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years of dedicated service to the nation, President Kovind tweeted.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said praised PM Modi's global leadership

"India has earned global recognition for the transformative reforms undertaken by the government under his direction. May he be blessed with long and healthy life

Home Minister Amit Shah calls PM Modi country's most popular leader

"Warm birthday wishes to the Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji, the country's most popular leader, a symbol of strong will, decisive leadership and tireless hard work. A new India emerging under your leadership has made a mark in the world as a strong, secure and trustworthy nation," Mr Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wishes PM Modi, praises visionary leadership

"Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. He has been instrumental in building and strengthening India's position in the comity of nations. His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health & long life," Mr Singh tweeted.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar greeted PM Modi on his special day

"Wish you a very happy birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are privileged for working under your inspiring leadership. You will always be our source of inspiration. Wish you a healthy and long life," Mr Javadekar tweeted.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised Modi as a decisive leader

"Today, I join 130 crore fellow citizens in wishing PM Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. He is a statesman, decisive leader, and an inspiration for all of us. We are committed to achieving his vision of building a ''New India''. I pray for his long and healthy life. Happy Birthday PM Modi," Mr Goyal tweeted.

Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said PM Modi is honour of the country

"PM Modi gives same respect to Parliament and his mother and bows only before them. We are proud of such a Prime Minister. Narendra Modiji is the honour of the country. Happy birthday to the Prime Minister @narendramodi," tweeted former cricketer Gautam Gambhir who joined the BJP last year.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called PM Modi an inspiration

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership in building a #NewIndia has been an inspiration to all of us. Pray for your long and healthy life as we all work together towards achieving this vision.#HappyBdayPMModi," tweeted S Jaishankar.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised PM Modi's leadership

On your birthday @PMOIndia @narendramodi my prayers for your long & healthy life. Inspired by your untiring efforts to serve our nation.Your dedication, eye for detail & perseverance to make India realise its true potential are the hallmark of your leadership. Many happy returns.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad praised the "world leader"

"My greetings to our popular Prime Minister and a respected world leader PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life. May you continue to inspire us and guide our country on the path of progress and prosperity," tweeted Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished the PM on his birthday and hailed his dedication and commitment of building a "New India with the mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas".

Union Minister Smriti Irani prayed for PM Modi's long life

PM Modi 69th Birthday: How Leader From Different Political Parties Wished Prime Minister Modi

Leaders from across party lines wished PM on his birthday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," she tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also joined in extending his greetings on Twitter: "Happy birthday to Hon''ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. We wish him a long and healthy life," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi also extended her greetings to the Prime Minister on his birthday wishing him a healthy, happy and long life.

Happy Birthday PM Modi: Sports personalities wish Prime Minister Modi

From the cricketing world too, wishes poured in for PM Modi's birthday.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wished for PM Modi's long life

"Happy Birthday Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Your vision for a healthier and cleaner India is an inspiration for all. May you always be blessed with good health in life," tweeted Mr Tendulkar.

Team India captain Virat Kohli also wished the Prime Minister on his 69th birthday.

"Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you all the good health and success in your pursuit of taking our nation to greater heights," he tweeted.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.