'Who Only Bows Before Parliament, Mother': Gautam Gambhir Wishes PM

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday. He called PM Modi "the honour of the country".

"PM Modi gives same respect to Parliament and his mother and bows only before them. We are proud of such a Prime Minister. Narendra Modiji is the honour of the country. Happy birthday to the Prime Minister @narendramodi," tweeted Gautam Gambhir, who joined the BJP in 2018.

Gautam Gambhir debuted in the national election and won a parliamentary seat in Delhi as a BJP candidate. When he joined the BJP, he had said: "I have been influenced by the PM, his vision for the country. This is a fabulous platform for me to do something for the country."'

Politicians, cricketers and film personalities were among those who wished PM Modi on his birthday.

The BJP is celebrating PM Modi's birthday as "Seva Saptah". The party has announced that several social initiatives will be taken up across the nation during the week.

