In Gujarat On Birthday, PM Shares Video Of 'Majestic 'Statue Of Unity''

PM Modi tweeted a video of the Statue Of Unity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 69 today, visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat this morning and shared a video of the statue, billed as the tallest in the world.

"Have a look at the majestic 'Statue of Unity', India's tribute to the great Sardar Patel," PM Modi tweeted, along with a video.

The statue was inaugurated by the PM Modi on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 last year.

Reached Kevadia a short while ago.



Have a look at the majestic 'Statue of Unity', India's tribute to the great Sardar Patel. pic.twitter.com/B8ciNFr4p7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2019

In another tweet, he shared a picture from the Jungle Safari area in Kevadia.

PM @narendramodi reviews tourism infrastructure at Kevadia. Here is a picture from the Jungle Safari area.



Come, visit this beautiful land which is home to the iconic 'Statue of Unity.' pic.twitter.com/OosdcS5k3v — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2019

PM Modi landed in Gujarat, his home state, last night. He flew from Gandhinagar to Kevadia in Narmada district this morning to review programmes and projects including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada.

PM Modi's visit comes as water levels in the Narmada dam, which he inaugurated in 2017, have reached the highest mark of 138.68 metres. He will also open the "Namami Narmade Mahotsav".

The dam aims to provide drinking water to 131 urban centres and 9,633 villages (53 per cent of the 18,144 in Gujarat) and irrigation facilities for 18.54 hectares, covering 3,112 villages in 15 districts.

He will also visit the Duttatreya Mandir in Garudeshwar village and a children's park. Later, he will address a public meeting at Kevadia, a town approximately 200 km from Ahmedabad.

Last year, PM Modi celebrated his birthday by spending time with school children from his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

