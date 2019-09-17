PM Modi To Celebrate Birthday With Visit To Mother, Statue of Unity In Gujarat: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 69th birthday today with an early visit to his mother in Gujarat. The Prime Minister is expected to meet his mother around 6 am. After that, PM Modi will fly from Gandhinagar to Kevadia in Narmada district to review programmes and projects including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada. During his tour, PM Modi is expected to perform a "Maa Narmada Poojan" and visit the Sardar Sarovar dam control room. He will also address a public meeting at Kevadia, a town approximately 200 km from Ahmedabad.

Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders on Tuesday took to social media to extend their wishes to PM Modi. His supporters and well-wishers Twitter with wishes, leading to seven different Twitter hashtags related to PM Modi's birthday making it to the top 10 India trends on the micro-blogging site.

