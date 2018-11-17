PM Modi, Amit Shah Trying To Create "Opposition-Less India", Says TDP

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu slammed changing of names of some cities in the country, saying it was a 'Tughlaq act'.

All India | | Updated: November 17, 2018 20:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi, Amit Shah Trying To Create 'Opposition-Less India', Says TDP

Modi and Shah are trying to eat away other parties so that no opposition, the TDP leader said

Amaravati: 

The Telugu Desam Party Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah were seeking to create an opposition less India and said the party's objectives was to 'protect democracy'.

"Modi and Shah are trying to eat away other parties so that no opposition is left in the country. Democracy will be that much stronger only if there is a strong opposition," TDP politburo member and Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said in a statement.

He said 'protecting democracy' was TDPs objective while it was everyone's responsibility to prevent BJP from retaining power (at the Centre) in 2019.

He also slammed changing of names of some cities in the country, saying it was a 'Tughlaq act'.

The Chandrababu Naidu government had also embarked on a name-changing spree.

It rechristened Rajahmundry as Rajamahendravaram and Anantapur as Anantapuramu.

Names of projects and many other schemes launched by Congress governments were also changed in the last four years.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Yanamala RamakrishnuduPM ModiTelugu Desam Party (TDP)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala NewsCyclone GajaPanchayat ElectionElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusJawa BikeIPL 2019Redmi Note 6 ProDiabetesMirzapur Web SeriesDeepika Ranveer MarriageDry EyesMP Election

................................ Advertisement ................................