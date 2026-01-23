"His Vision For Maharashtra Inspires Us": PM Modi's tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid a heartfelt tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth centenary, stating that his vision for Maharashtra's progress continues to inspire generations and that efforts will always be made to realise his ideals.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “On the birth centenary of the late Shri Balasaheb Thackeray, a figure who profoundly influenced Maharashtra's socio-political landscape, we pay heartfelt tribute to this towering personality."

PM Modi highlighted Balasaheb Thackeray's sharp intellect, powerful oratory and unwavering ideological commitment.

“Known for his sharp intellect, powerful oratory, and unwavering ideology, Balasaheb shared a unique bond with the people. Besides politics, he also had a keen interest in culture, literature, and journalism. His career as a cartoonist reflected his keen observation of society and fearless commentary on various issues,” he said.

The Prime Minister further added, “His vision for Maharashtra's progress continues to inspire us, and we will always strive to realise it.”

Balasaheb Thackeray, born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, Maharashtra, and who passed away on November 17, 2012, in Mumbai, was an Indian journalist, cartoonist and politician. He was the founder of the Shiv Sena, a political party that went on to become a dominant force in the politics of Maharashtra. Known for advocating a strong pro-Hindu ideology, Thackeray left a lasting imprint on the state's political and cultural identity.

He began his professional journey in the early 1950s as a cartoonist for a journal in Mumbai. His cartoons also appeared in international publications such as Japan's 'Asahi Shimbun' and the Sunday edition of The New York Times. Over time, his keen political observations drew him increasingly towards active politics.

In the 1960s, Thackeray launched a weekly Marathi-language journal, 'Marmik', along with his brother. Through the publication, he strongly criticised the growing influence of 'outsiders' -- particularly migrants from southern India and Gujarat -- whom he believed were depriving local Maharashtrians of employment opportunities. This sentiment laid the foundation for the formation of the Shiv Sena in 1966, with the slogan “Maharashtra for Maharashtrians” at its core.

Despite never holding any constitutional post or contesting elections, Thackeray was widely regarded as one of the most powerful figures in Maharashtra for several decades. He was often referred to as the 'godfather of Maharashtra' and was revered by his supporters as Hindu Hridaysamrat (Emperor of Hindu Hearts).

Such was Thackeray's power that when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government came to power in 1995, he made sure that Bombay was renamed Mumbai after Goddess Mumbadevi -- the name by which the city is known in the Marathi language.

