"Heartfelt Gratitude": PM Modi's Thank You Note For Birthday Wishes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming wishes, affection and blessings he received from people across the country and beyond on the occasion of his birthday.

In a message shared on social media, the Prime Minister said every word of warmth had deeply touched him and given him renewed strength to continue serving the people of India. "My heartfelt gratitude for the wishes, affection and blessings that have poured in from all across. Every word of warmth is deeply cherished and gives me renewed strength to serve our people," Prime Minister Modi posted.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts of countless citizens who participated in Seva activities throughout the day. He underlined that acts of selfless service form an integral part of the nation's spirit and contribute to strengthening the social fabric.

Highlighting the larger national goal, PM Modi urged citizens to work together in the journey towards a developed India. "Let us together continue to build a Viksit Bharat," he said, reiterating the vision of a prosperous, inclusive and self-reliant nation by 2047.

The message comes at a time when birthday celebrations of the Prime Minister are increasingly marked by large-scale voluntary initiatives rather than formal events. Across states, volunteers organised blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, tree plantation programmes, free medical check-ups and distribution of essential items to the needy. Many such activities were coordinated by local organisations, youth groups and party workers as a way of expressing solidarity with the Prime Minister's call for service.

Political leaders, industrialists, artists and ordinary citizens from different walks of life extended greetings through messages and posts. Several state governments and public institutions also organised special programmes focusing on public welfare.

Observers noted that the Prime Minister's emphasis on Seva and the shared goal of Viksit Bharat reflects a consistent theme in his public communication-linking personal milestones with collective national aspirations. By acknowledging both the emotional support he received and the practical service rendered by citizens, PM Modi sought to reinforce the idea that nation-building is a continuous and participatory process.

The post concluded on a note of optimism and unity, inviting every Indian to remain committed to the path of development and service.

As the nation marks another year of his leadership, the Prime Minister's message once again placed the focus on people's participation in shaping India's future.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)