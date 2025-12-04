PM Modi's Rare Airport Reception Gesture: For Vladimir Putin And Who Else

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russian President Vladimir Putin at the airport when he arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport this evening. He will be in India for two days on a visit that has discussion on key issues including defence and energy lined up.

The rare gesture of the Prime Minister -- extended so far to a handful of leaders -- is evidence of the premium placed on the strategic ties with Russia, especially in the backdrop of the US penalty imposed on India for importing Russian oil in the form of tariff hikes.

Over the last 11 years, PM Modi - known for infusing personal chemistry in international relations -- has received only six world leaders at the airport.

Each time, the gesture signified the importance New Delhi placed on the relationship.

Barack Obama 2015

The first such occasion was in 2015, when then US President Barack Obama, who was the chief guest for the Republic Day parade, had come to Delhi. During the visit, the two leaders had given a final push to a nuclear liability issue that had stalled a deal worth billions for six years.

Sheikh Hasina, 2017

In April 2017, PM Modi made another airport visit to welcome then Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina had come to India after a seven-year gap. The visit took place amid a controversy over the Teesta waters. She was criticised at home for failing to close the Teesta deal.

Shinzo Abe 2017

The same year, PM Modi received Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport. The two leaders shared a close personal bond which was reflected in strategic ties, with India trying to get its first bullet train off the drawing board. The first train was expected to zip between Ahmedabad and Mumbai and Abe - who was in India for the India-Japan annual summit -- also took part in the train's ground-breaking ceremony.

Donald Trump, 2020

In 2020, PM Modi received US President Donald Trump from the airport in Ahmedabad. The two leaders held a rally attended by 100,000 people at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium.

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 2024

In January 2024, PM Modi welcomed UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had come to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani 2025

In February this year, PM Modi had received the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, at the Delhi airport.