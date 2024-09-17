Leaders From Various Parties Wish PM Modi On His Birthday

National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Mayawati, also shared her wishes for the PM

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 74 on Tuesday, leaders from across party lines extended their birthday greeting to him.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to X to wish the PM: “Best wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.”

National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Mayawati, also shared her wishes for the PM. Her post on X translates as: “Hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday today and best wishes for his long life.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, too, registered his greeting on the micro-blogging site: “Warmest birthday wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi . Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead.”

National President of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated the Prime Minister on the occasion and extended his heartfelt wishes.

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers and numerous Chief Ministers extended their best wishes as the Prime Minister turned 74 on Tuesday.

PM Modi is scheduled to be in Odisha during the day to attend a series of events.

